Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation appoints new leaders, adds YAP member

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently added two new board members and elected 2021 officers of the board, which oversees the charitable, nonprofit organization.

New to the board is Jenny Cox, southeast regional trustee for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

Also joining the board is Jenna Gregorich, Bird Health Programs manager for the Ohio Poultry Association. She fills the newly added seat on the foundation board, dedicated to a Young Agricultural Professionals member.

Dan Durheim, associate vice president Sponsor Relations, Nationwide was reappointed to the board as was Tara Durbin, senior vice president Agricultural Lending, Farm Credit Mid-America.

The board also elected officers of the 16-member board. Mike Townsley, chairman, Bob Evans Farms/Post Refrigerated Retail was named president; Ohio Farm Bureau Trustee Lane Osswald was elected first vice president; Durbin was elected second vice president; and Ohio Farm Bureau Treasurer Cy Prettyman was named the foundation’s treasurer.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, a 501(c) (3) charitable, nonprofit organization, understands the need to inspire innovation and cultivate investment in Ohio’s farm and food community. The foundation board is committed to bringing agriculture into the spotlight by attracting young leaders to the industry. To learn more about the foundation’s Youth Pathways into Careers in Agriculture priorities, visit ofbf.org/foundation.