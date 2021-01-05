Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 186 | No Diggity, No Drainage

Matt, Kolt, and Dusty host today with special guest, Amy Milam. She is the director of Legal Education and Member Education with Ohio Farm Bureau and talks a little bit about new legislation for drainage. Interviews this week include Matts talk with Garry Shick of Hardin County; Garry was named the Ohio No-Till Farmer of the Year. Madi Kregel has an interview with the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association President Steve Bateson, and Randy & Kim Haines of Cool Winds Farms in Lima, Ohio. She talks to them about the harness racing industry and the impact COVID-19 had on it.
