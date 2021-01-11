Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 187 | National Championship Monday

It’s game day, Ohio! Kolt, Matt, and Dusty check in for the day before they prepare to watch the Buckeyes in the National Championship game! Kolt has an interview with Brandon Kern from the Ohio Farm Bureau. Dale has an interview with Kelly Harsh from the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers association. And Dusty brings in audio from Dr. Ian Sheldon on global trade.
