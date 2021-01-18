Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 188 |Mud and a New President

Share Facebook

Kolt, Matt, and Dusty host this weeks podcast! They talk about the Ohio Field Leader Podcast, mud, a new presidential administration, and dirt and soil health. Matt has an interview with Josh Poorman on working through the winter mud on your cattle operation. Dusty has audio from Ethan Lane, Vice President of Government Affairs for the Cattleman’s Association on the incoming Biden Administration. Find this podcast and so much more online at ocj.com!