Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 189 |No Bern Here

Matt, Kolt and Dusty host a very special guest this week- Larry Davis of Ag Resource Management! He talks about the upcoming lending season, and has a few questions for us! Dusty brings audio from Aaron Wilson on abnormal conditions on the easter corn-belt, and Ben Brown on corn and soybean stock exports. Kolt brings audio with Kelsey Turner with the Ohio Farm Bureau on the American Farm Bureau convention.