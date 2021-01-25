Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 189 |No Bern Here

Matt, Kolt and Dusty host a very special guest this week- Larry Davis of Ag Resource Management! He talks about the upcoming lending season, and has a few questions for us! Dusty brings audio from Aaron Wilson on abnormal conditions on the easter corn-belt, and Ben Brown on corn and soybean stock exports. Kolt brings audio with Kelsey Turner with the Ohio Farm Bureau on the American Farm Bureau convention.
