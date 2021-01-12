Share Facebook

By Cassandra Brown, Ohio State University Extension

Ohio State will host a series of organic production webinars on Wednesdays this winter, from 11-11:45 a.m. The series will provide opportunities for Ohio’s organic community to learn about Ohio State research and resources. Each session includes time for questions and discussion. We hope participating organic farmers and those interested in organic production will share their own experience, observations, questions, and ideas. Farmers considering organic certification or seeking ways to lower their farm inputs will also benefit from the presentations, as will educators and researchers interested in organic issues and management. A range of topics are planned. Some sessions of interest to agronomic crop producers are listed below.

According to the 2019 USDA Census of Agriculture, Ohio ranks 5th among U.S. states in the number of certified organic farms. Since the 2016 organic census, Ohio’s organic sales and cropland acres have both increased by more than 35%. The Buckeye state ranks among the top 10 states in organic soybean, corn, oats, and dairy production.

January 13, 2021, 11 a.m.

Transition Q&A – Julia Barton, Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association

February 3, 2021, 11 a.m.

Cultural Control Strategies for Nightmare Weeds – Doug Doohan

February 24, 2021, 11 a.m.

Organic Dairy Herd Health Management – Caroline Brock and Jessica Pempek

March 3, 2021, 11 a.m.

Tips for Using/Attracting Beneficial Insects – Mary Gardiner

March 17, 2021, 11 a.m.

Management Practices That Impact Soil Health and Organic Matter – Christine Sprunger

All speakers are affiliated with Ohio State unless otherwise indicated. For a full list of the organic production winter webinar series including connection information, visit go.osu.edu/organic-series. You can also sign up to receive email reminders for some or all of the events. For questions, contact Cassandra Brown at brown.1844@osu.edu.