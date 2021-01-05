Railroad Company Has Best Year Ever

OMAHA (DTN) — Canadian Pacific moved more grain and grain products in 2020 than it ever has in any prior calendar year in its history, the railroad announced Monday. Some of that increase was due to an increase in newer, bigger railcars.

Approximately 31.31 million metric tons (mmt) of Canadian grain and grain products moved on the firm’s rails, resulting in the best December ever for Canadian grain transport and CP’s best quarter ever.

“Hard-won achievements like these require commitment and focus across the supply chain, but special credit must go to CP’s customers and their dedicated employees,” said Joan Hardy, CP vice-president sales and marketing grain and fertilizers, in a news release. “Their work to create a safe, efficient supply chain is an essential ingredient in our ability to deliver Canada’s crops to consumers at home and around the world.”

In the fourth quarter of 2020, CP moved 8.84 mmt of Canadian grain and grain products, which beats 2020’s second quarter, the previous record, by 5.1%, the release stated. December 2020 came in at 2.84 mmt, beating out the previous record set in 2019 by 13.6%.

CP said it has added more than 3,700 new hopper cars to its fleet via purchase or lease. The new high-efficiency railcars carry 15% more grain by volume and 10% more by weight compared to the older cars they are replacing.

