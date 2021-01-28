Share Facebook

New technologies and innovative practices that promise to improve food systems’ resilience at their very roots — the soil — are emerging.

These promising approaches are coming at a time when there is a growing commitment among producers, scientists, food companies, and policymakers to cultivate healthier soil.

The National Center for Appropriate Technology’s (NCAT) Soil Health Innovations Conference will allow attendees to immerse themselves in the soil-health movement and connect with its most forward-thinking practitioners — all from the comfort of wherever it is that they’re most comfortable these days.

The virtual conference — which was postponed in 2020 because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic — will bring together leading experts and innovative farmers from around the U.S. to share the latest in soil science, best practices in soil management, and the emerging technologies that will drive the future of sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

Registration is now open for the online conference, which will be held March 8 and 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. MST.

“The Soil Health Innovations Conference occupies the cutting edge of soil health across the country – on-farm practices, soil biology, carbon markets, and public policy,” said Steve Thompson, NCAT executive director.

NCAT, with its ATTRA Sustainable Agriculture program, is presenting the conference in cooperation with the USDA Rural Development. The goal of the conference, Thompson said, is to provide an opportunity for producers and educators to examine current practices as well as the concepts, techniques, and practical applications that may be available in the future.

“This is an exciting time in sustainable agriculture,” Thompson said. “Farmers, food companies, and policymakers recognize the many benefits of improving the health of soil for food quality, climate resilience, and profitability. We invite producers, industry professionals, researchers, students, and frankly, anyone who eats food to participate in the conversation.”

Registration is now open. To register and for more information, go to https://soilinnovations.ncat.org/.

The Soil Health Innovations Conference will feature renowned national experts, NCAT staff, and farmers and ranchers, including:

Dr. Bianca Moebius-Clune is the Director of the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service’s (NRCS) Soil Health Division, leading a staff of regional and national specialists who provide training, direct assistance, science, technology integration, and leadership to soil health efforts across the country. She will be speaking on “Soil Health Innovations in Public Policy.”

Rick Clark is a fifth-generation farmer practicing regenerative stewardship on his 7,000-acre farm in Warren County, Indiana. On Clark Farm, Rick strives to balance being a good steward to the land, maintaining profitable cash crop yields, and building soil health and human health. Rick refers to his systematic approach as “Green Farming.” He was named Field to Market’s Farmer of the Year for 2019. Rick will share his story during his presentation, “Scaling up Soil Health: Growing Healthy Soil on a Large Scale.”

Dr. Buz Kloot is a research associate professor in the Environmental Health Sciences Department at the University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health and holds degrees in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cape Town in South Africa and an MBA Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina. He will discuss his research during his presentation, “Advances in Biology-Based Soil Testing: How Farmers Can Find Their Way, Forward.”

Dr. Fred Provenza led research at Utah State University that was the foundation for the widely influential field of behavior-based land management. This research has led to new research areas in a wide range of fields — from chemical ecology, ruminant nutrition, human nutrition, and biopsychology to animal welfare, landscape restoration ecology, wildlife damage management, pasture and rangeland science and management, and rural sociology and eco-development. His presentation will address “How Palates Link the Health of Soil and Plants with Livestock and Humans.”

The other scheduled speakers also offer a wealth of knowledge about soil health and the emerging technologies that will point their way forward in the future.

You can find biographies of all the speakers, along with the complete conference agenda, at https://soilinnovations.ncat.org/agenda/.

For more information, contact Sandra Booth at sandrab@ncat.org or 406-494-4572.