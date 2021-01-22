Utica FFA Chapter Winter Recap

Share Facebook

By: Georgia Gamble, Utica FFA Reporter

The Utica FFA chapter participated in a virtual food science competition in the latter part of 2020. The team plays 48 out of 61 teams. Kenneth Davenport placed 27th and Lindsay Gray placed 238th. Zachary Cyphers participated in this event, but due to technical difficulties he was not scored.

Belle Ellis

Chris Young

Brianne Priest

Three members participated in the virtual district job interview. Bella Ellis placed third and Chris Young and Brianne Priest both placed fourth in their respective age groups.

Last of all, 16 of Utica’s FFA Chapter members attended the Virtual Leadership Night along with other chapters from different schools over ZOOM. They learned about how to work with partners in groups, and what the strengths and weaknesses are utilizing both ways. Secondly, they were taught the importance of perseverance through examples of people who had great breakthroughs after failing many times. 14 of our members participated in person, while 2 participated from their homes.

Sarah Epps, Alexis Nethers, Allie Thompson, Emily Lumbatis, Stephen Epps, Matt Swafford, Bailey Lewis, and Ashton Linger