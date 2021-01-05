Waterford FFA Aquaponics

Share Facebook

By Emma Hartline, Waterford FFA Reporter



The Waterford FFA and the Greenhouse classes of the Waterford Agricultural Education program have been busy growing and harvesting lettuce in their Greenhouse. The lettuce is grown with the use of Aquaponics which is defined as a system of aquaculture in which the waste produced by farmed fish or other aquatic animals supplies nutrients for plants grown hydroponically, which in turn purify the water. The Greenhouse class currently raises a hybrid bluegill and green and red leaf lettuce, spinach, mustards, kale and bok choy and cherry and grape tomatoes. About once a month the class harvests the lettuce grown and donates it to the school cafeteria for the student body’s lunch.