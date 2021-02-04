2021 YAP State Committee leadership announced

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Leading Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee for 2021 are Chaircouple Megan and Tyrone Brannon of Tuscarawas County, Co-chair Kameron Rinehart of Fayette County and Secretary Bailey Elchinger of Henry County.

The Brannons are first-generation farmers who raise laying hens, pastured poultry, produce, herbs and specialize in microgreens. They market directly to consumers or at a local farmers market. Off the farm, Tyrone works for TMK Bakersville, and Megan is a graduate teaching and research assistant at Kent State University where she teaches undergraduate educational technology and takes part in research projects that advance the field of educational technology. She is a PhD candidate beginning work on her dissertation this spring.

Rinehart is a graduate research assistant at Ohio State University studying Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership. He has grown up in and around agriculture including FFA where he served as a state officer, and 4-H, where he was president of the Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council and a member of the Ohio 4-H Foundation board of trustees. He is the current vice president of Fayette County Farm Bureau.

Elchinger and her husband, Nick, co-own Elchinger Hay and Straw as well as Next Generation Ag, LLC with Nick’s brother, Ben, and his wife Stacy. Elchinger Hay and Straw is a custom large square hay and straw baling business. In addition to baling full time they also row crop farm and sell precision planting products through their Next Generation Ag, LLC.

Off the farm, Bailey is a risk management consultant and regional director for StoneX in Bowling Green, where she advises grain and livestock producers as well as commercial grain elevators on the commodity futures and options markets.

Young Ag Professionals are 18 to 35, singles and married, who are interested in improving the business of agriculture, learning new ideas and developing leadership skills. The group includes full- and part-time farmers, OSU Extension agents, teachers, consumer educators, former Ohio Farm Bureau Youth members, FFA and 4-H alumni, farm media communicators, livestock and equine enthusiasts, seed representatives, green industry employees, gardeners, foodies and more.

To learn more about the program, visit experienceyap.com.