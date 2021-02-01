Ag Climate Solutions Sought

President Includes Plans for ‘Climate-Smart’ Ag Practices and Carbon
Sequestration Opportunities
Provisions dealing with agriculture were just a small part of a sweeping
executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday dealing with climate
change. Still, a wide-scale push by the federal government could lead to more
widespread adoption of carbon climate-smart farming practices.
Chris Clayton
DTN Ag Policy Editor
OMAHA (DTN) — Agricultural groups on Wednesday largely said they were
willing to work with President Joe Biden and his administration on voluntary
climate strategies after the president signed an executive order pushing the
federal government to combat climate change.
Among the specifics in the president’s executive order is a directive that
the secretary of Agriculture gathers input from farmers, ranchers and others on
ways to use USDA programs to “encourage adoption of climate-smart agricultural
practices that produce verifiable carbon reductions and sequestrations and
create new sources of income and jobs for rural Americans.”
OTHER KEY ASPECTS OF ORDER
The provisions on USDA were just a small bit of the sweeping order from the
Biden administration. Other key aspects called for halting new permits for oil
and gas drilling on federal lands. The executive order encourages the
development of green infrastructure as well. It also commits to conserving 30%
of lands and oceans through reaching out to farmers, fishermen, tribes, states
and others. Another aspect would create a “Civilian Climate Corps,” going back
to work programs similar to those during the New Deal era of the 1930s.
IOWA POLL RESULTS
When it comes to aspects of the executive order tied to agriculture, most
farmers in different ways say they already are dealing with climate change. New
numbers from the 2020 Iowa Farm and Rural Life Poll released last week show 81%
of Iowa farmers surveyed say climate change is affecting agriculture in the
state, and the negative impacts could threaten farmer productivity. That’s the
highest level ever for the poll. Roughly half of farmers in the poll said they
believe extreme weather will become more frequent in the future, as well, up
from 35% in 2011 when the poll began asking farmers about climate change.
“Farmers have experienced a lot of extreme weather since 2011, from droughts
to extreme wet, and it’s likely that’s driving some of the changes in
perspectives,” said J. Gordon Arbuckle, a professor and Extension sociologist
at Iowa State University. “Of course, farmers are closer to the weather than
most folks, and that extreme weather can really make it difficult to plant,
raise and harvest high-quality crops.”
Farmers in the Iowa poll cited that they were focusing more on adaptation
strategies, which range from scouting crops more for pests and diseases to the
increasing use of no-till cropping practices, using cover crops and increasing
use of pesticides to cope with the various impacts on crops.
AG CAN HELP COMBAT CLIMATE CHANGE
Also part of the Iowa poll, a higher number of farmers see that agriculture
can help combat climate change. No-till and cover crops can help sequester
carbon in the soil and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions from agriculture. The
poll showed 37% of farmers support developing programs and markets to help
increase “carbon farming” and rewarding farmers who do so. Nearly half of the
farmers were uncertain about the benefits of such programs, while 17% were
opposed to pursuing such programs.
“I look at that as kind of the glass-half-full perspective,” Arbuckle told
DTN. “You have 37% that agree something like that should happen, and then
probably half are open to the idea, depending on how it shakes out.” Arbuckle
added, “A lot of these farmers, they would want to see the details before they
would jump in, but they are not opposed to the idea.”
Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, said AFBF
appreciates the commitment to engage farmers and get their feedback on climate
solutions.
“It’s critical that, as new strategies are implemented, our leaders listen
to the people who will be affected most,” he said.
POLICY RECOMMENDATIONS RELEASED LAST YEAR
Duvall also pointed to more than 40 policy recommendations released late
last year by the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance. The policy
recommendations support finding ways to pay farmers for practices that
sequester carbon.
“We stand by ready to work with the administration on science-based,
voluntary and market-driven programs,” Duvall said.
Yet, AFBF also noted, “The executive order outlines broad goals without
details of how they will be achieved. AFBF will be closely monitoring federal
implementation efforts to ensure all proposed policies and programs are
responsible, fair-minded and enable farmers, ranchers and rural America to
thrive.”
National Farmers Union has long backed policies to reduce greenhouse-gas
emissions. The group also recently started a climate advisory panel made up of
farmer members to look at ways farmers can benefit from federal programs
related to climate or renewable energy. NFU also highlights that agriculture
risks dire potential consequences if emissions are not curbed to slow rising
temperatures.
COMPLEX CRISIS
“Climate change is an immense, complex crisis with far-reaching
consequences,” said Rob Larew, president of NFU. “To be successful in our fight
against it, we must approach it immediately and from every angle possible —
just as President Biden’s economy-wide climate plan intends to do. National
Farmers Union is especially encouraged by the administration’s focus on
climate-smart agriculture, whose capacity for mitigation and adaptation has
been largely overlooked until recently.”
Larew added that “offering food producers a seat at the table” would help
avoid some policies with unintended consequences and help ensure any programs
would benefit farmers and ranchers.
REACTION FROM LIVESTOCK GROUPS
Livestock groups including the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and
National Pork Producers Council on Wednesday both also released statements
saying they look forward to working with the administration and highlighting
the conservation, genetic and management practices that their cattle and pork
producers have implemented to help address climate change and sustainability
goals.
Matt Russell, an Iowa farmer who is executive director of the Iowa
Interfaith Power & Light organization, spent much of the past two years talking
to Democratic presidential candidates and others about how to develop climate
programs that can benefit farmers. Russell said he is impressed by the Biden
administration’s “whole government” approach to getting departments to look at
science, economics and programs that address climate change but stimulate the
economy.
“We have got to make sure that we create innovative programs and incentives
for farmers to be the disruptors and the innovators is finding solutions,”
Russell said.
NEW OIL AND NATURAL GAS LEASES FROZEN
A key component of the executive order also freezes new oil and natural gas
leases on public lands or offshore, as well as a review of existing leases and
drill permits for fossil fuels on federal lands. This runs counter to the Trump
administration, which aggressively issued leases for oil and natural gas
companies for extraction on public lands.
While halting offshore drilling, the plan calls for looking for ways to
double offshore wind development by the end of the decade. The executive order
looks for ways federal agencies can eliminate fossil-fuel subsidies, but also
look for new ways to spur the development of clean-energy technology and
infrastructure.
Still, Biden and his team stressed the opportunities of converting energy
policy, saying it would create 1 million jobs in areas such as the auto sector
by transitioning over time to electric vehicles.
Gina McCarthy, a former EPA administrator under the Obama administration, is
now one of Biden’s advisers on climate change. She stressed the policies driven
by the executive orders on climate change would lead to “good-paying union
jobs.”
Biden’s plans will largely come from executive policy shifts because the
50-50 U.S. Senate split is tenuous. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has already
become a tipping point in Senate politics. A strong backer of his own state’s
coal industry, Manchin also will chair the Senate Energy Committee, which
likely limits an aggressive push for climate legislation.
Chris Clayton can be reached at Chris.Clayton@dtn.com
Follow him on Twitter @ChrisClaytonDTN
(c) Copyright 2021 DTN, LLC. All rights reserved.