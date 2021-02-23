Agriculture Climate Alliance gaining momentum

Share Facebook

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall commented on the increasing momentum behind an alliance co-founded by AFBF, the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance, announced in a FACA news release.

“We are encouraged that leaders in both the House and Senate are requesting more detailed guidance to achieve FACA’s climate goals and recommendations. It’s important that any new climate policies respect the people who will be impacted the most — farmers and ranchers. FACA’s 40-plus proposals demonstrate farmers and ranchers must be treated as partners as we work together to build on the impressive advances already achieved toward climate-smart farming.”

“We also welcome the 34 new members of FACA who represent farmers, agribusinesses, state governments and environmental advocates. The growth of alliance members from a wide range of industries shows we are on the right path toward protecting the environment while ensuring farmers and ranchers can continue growing healthy, affordable food for America’s families.”

