Anderson wins 2021 Discussion Meet

Stacie Anderson of Wood County is the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals 2021 Discussion Meet competition. The results were announced Jan. 29 during the YAP Winter Leadership Experience Virtual Conference.

The Discussion Meet tests participants’ subject knowledge, problem solving abilities and personal and small group communications skills. It is designed for young agricultural professionals to work together to find solutions around issues facing agriculture today.

Anderson is a Wood County Farm Bureau member. She, along with her husband Brian, grow corn, soybeans and wheat, as well as raise 4000 meat chickens, 500 laying hens, 200 fresh Thanksgiving turkeys, and a small herd of beef cattle. Off the farm, Anderson is the agronomy sales manager for Legacy Farmers Cooperative, where she manages sales of all crop nutrients, chemicals, seed, and precision products.

As the winner, she receives a $1,000 cash award from Nationwide, an expense-paid trip to the Ohio Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in December 2021 and an expense-paid trip to represent Ohio at the national competition during the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Atlanta in January 2022.

Following Anderson, the top three Discussion Meet finalists include, in no particular order, Dirk Dempsey of Jackson County, Abram Klopfenstein of Paulding County and Christine Snowden of Franklin County.