Anthony Wayne-Penta FFA Places 2nd in Ohio Agricultural Biotechnology Career Development Event

By: Vesta Miller, 2020-2021 Anthony Wayne FFA Reporter Article

The Ohio FFA Agricultural Biotechnology Career Development Event was held virtually on Friday, January 22, 2021. The team of Oliver Aldridge, Kori Miller, Sydney Shafer, Oliva Sulaica, Lydia Swartz, Kate Tanner, Nick Wacha, Sean Wiese, Anna Wright, and Jake Zajkowski took a test over their knowledge of agricultural biotechnology and laboratory skills. They also identified laboratory equipment. Students interpreted a SDS sheet and troubleshooted safety issues for their practicums this year. The team placed 2nd in the state, and Oliva Sulaica placed 7th overall as an individual! Lydia Swartz stated, “It was very rewarding to place high in a contest as a class for something that we worked hard at.” Anthony Wayne FFA is a satellite of Penta Career Center.