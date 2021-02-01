Olivia Sulaica, AWHS senior, took the virtual Ohio FFA Agricultural Biotechnology Career Development Event and placed 7th as an individual in the state. Additional team members are pictured in the background.

Anthony Wayne-Penta FFA Places 2nd in Ohio Agricultural Biotechnology Career Development Event

February 1, 2021 Chapter News, FFA News Leave a comment

By: Vesta Miller, 2020-2021 Anthony Wayne FFA Reporter Article

The Ohio FFA Agricultural Biotechnology Career Development Event was held virtually on Friday, January 22, 2021. The team of Oliver Aldridge, Kori Miller, Sydney Shafer, Oliva Sulaica, Lydia Swartz, Kate Tanner, Nick Wacha, Sean Wiese, Anna Wright, and  Jake Zajkowski took a test over their knowledge of agricultural biotechnology and laboratory skills. They also identified laboratory equipment. Students interpreted a SDS sheet and troubleshooted safety issues for their practicums this year. The team placed 2nd in the state, and Oliva Sulaica placed 7th overall as an individual! Lydia Swartz stated, “It was very rewarding to place high in a contest as a class for something that we worked hard at.” Anthony Wayne FFA is a satellite of Penta Career Center.

Check Also

Shultz named ASI president

By Matt Reese Susan Shultz, from Logan County, is the new president of the American …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved