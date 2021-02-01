Benjamin Logan FFA Members awarded Scholarships

Share Facebook

Ryder Pennington

Benjamin Logan FFA Members, Alicia Jenkins and Ryder Pennington, were each awarded a $250 Scholarship from The Wells Foundation to pursue their Supervised Agricultural Experiences. Jenkins will be using her monies to complete her first year of a Logan County Fair Market Goat Project, while Pennington will use his monies to purchase materials to build a drone. Both students interviewed with The Wells Foundation Co-Founder, Tony Wells. Wells was impressed by the maturity of both candidates and how focused they were on their goals. He expressed that they were both exceptional candidates and their work ethic was to be commended. Wells is a graduate of Benjamin Logan High School and supporter of the Benjamin Logan FFA.