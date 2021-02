Share Facebook

By Messina Reesman, Chapter Reporter 2021

On February 16th, Amber Bowering of the Bellevue FFA competed in the extemporaneous public speaking contest of the District 2 FFA Virtual Public Speaking Contest.

Amber, who qualified by winning first in the sub-district, drew her topic, researched and prepared her speech, and was then ushered in front of a panel of 3 judges. At the close of a close competition, Amber finished 3rd in the district contest.