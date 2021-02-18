Communicating about stress with youth: Knowing when to ask for help

Share Facebook

It has been a tough, stressful few years for the farming, and our youth are not immune to the stressors affecting their families. Living through a pandemic has also changed the way our youth our being asked to live, adding many unknowns to their lives.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Ohio State University Extension want to reach out to our FFA members and their families to get the conversation started about how stress affects how we live, love, laugh, and play and offer available resources for mental wellness. Jami Dellifield, a Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Educator and an experienced mental health educator, and Katie Boyer, a communications specialist, designed a 40- to 80-minute program for youth and would welcome the opportunity to present it to FFA chapters (during the school day or for an evening event).

The discussion-based presentation will cover:

Identifying signs and symptoms of stress

How to speak to a friend or family member

Resources available for help.

The presentations are free and will be held virtually. The presenters have flexible availability and will work with each organization individually to determine a convenient time. Please reach out to ODA’s Katie Boyer directly to schedule a session. She can be reached at katie.boyer@agri.ohio.gov or by calling 614-563-6974.