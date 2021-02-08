By Mary Griffith, Amanda Douridas, Laura Lindsey, Ohio State University Extension
The Agronomic Crops Team will host a virtual Corn College and Soybean School on Feb. 11, 2021. Corn College is in the morning, from 9:00 – 12:00 p.m., with Soybean School in the afternoon from 1:00-4:00pm. Each program will feature updates from OSU Specialists. CCA CEUs are available. The schedule for the day is as follows:
Corn College, 9:00am-12:00pm
- Corn Management for 2021, Peter Thomison, 1.0 CM CCA CEUs
- Meeting Nutrient Needs in Corn, Steve Culman, 1.0 NM CCA CEUs
- Disease Management, Pierce Paul, 1.0 PM CCA CEUs
- Insect Management, Andy Michel, 1.0 PM CCA CEUs
Soybean School, 1:00-4:00pm
- Soybean Management for 2021, Laura Lindsey, 1.0 CM CCA CEUs
- Weed Management, Mark Loux, 1.0 PM CCA CEUs
- Disease Management, Anne Dorrance, 1.0 PM CCA CEUs
- Insect Management, Kelley Tilmon, 1.0 PM CCA CEUs
This program is free to attend. Register at www.go.osu.edu/agronomyschools.