By Mary Griffith, Amanda Douridas, Laura Lindsey, Ohio State University Extension

The Agronomic Crops Team will host a virtual Corn College and Soybean School on Feb. 11, 2021. Corn College is in the morning, from 9:00 – 12:00 p.m., with Soybean School in the afternoon from 1:00-4:00pm. Each program will feature updates from OSU Specialists. CCA CEUs are available. The schedule for the day is as follows:

Corn College, 9:00am-12:00pm

Corn Management for 2021, Peter Thomison, 1.0 CM CCA CEUs

Meeting Nutrient Needs in Corn, Steve Culman, 1.0 NM CCA CEUs

Disease Management, Pierce Paul, 1.0 PM CCA CEUs

Insect Management, Andy Michel, 1.0 PM CCA CEUs

Soybean School, 1:00-4:00pm

Soybean Management for 2021, Laura Lindsey, 1.0 CM CCA CEUs

Weed Management, Mark Loux, 1.0 PM CCA CEUs

Disease Management, Anne Dorrance, 1.0 PM CCA CEUs

Insect Management, Kelley Tilmon, 1.0 PM CCA CEUs

This program is free to attend. Register at www.go.osu.edu/agronomyschools.