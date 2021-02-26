County fair guidelines coming soon from DeWine Administration

Share Facebook

This week Governor Mike DeWine announced a loosening of restrictions for upcoming events, including county fairs, when safety protocols are followed.

“The vaccines have given us great hope, but until we have enough Ohioans vaccinated, we must continue masking and social distancing,” Governor DeWine said. “Easing up on some prevention measures is intended to serve as a starting point. If the trajectory of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continues downward, we hope to be able to relax more of these measures. If it gets worse, we may have to tighten up.”

DeWine said new guidance for county fairs, along with other events including proms, banquets, wedding receptions, festivals, and parades is forthcoming. Sporting and entertainment events will be able to reopen with 25% maximum indoor capacity and 30% maximum outdoor capacity provided they follow established precautions such as mandatory mask wearing for employees and customers, spectator pathways that allow for social distancing, and seating in groups in six-foot intervals of no more than six people from the same household. General admission (lawns, standing room, infields) will be permitted if masks are worn and if six-foot distancing can be marked and maintained.