February FFA Member of the Month

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Gretchen Stevens

The February 2021 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Gretchen Stevens. She is a junior and third year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Her parents are Nathaniel and Janet Stevens of Troy

Gretchen has excelled in Career Development Events thus far this school year. She placed 3rd in the District 5 FFA Job Interview competition and was a member of the Grain Merchandising team that placed 3rd in the state. She has also participated in the Wildlife Management and Food Science and Technology events. Her Supervised Agricultural Experiences consists of making and marketing dog chew toys.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.