Grants awarded for Young Agricultural Professionals programming

Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals program has awarded $500 grants to eight local YAP groups and two Collegiate Farm Bureau groups.

The grants are courtesy of Farm Credit Mid-America and fund YAP-focused educational programming or events. Winning groups were acknowledged at the 2021 Young Agricultural Professionals Winter Leadership Virtual Experience in January. Here is a list of the recipients and their programming.

Ashland, Wayne and Medina YAP

This group plans to host its annual Ag Toy Drive in December. Members come together to donate an agriculture-themed toy or donate cash that will be donated to that county’s Toys for Tots program. Sponsors are invited to donate toys or cash as well. Last year, over $7,500 was donated in toys.

Ashtabula County YAP

In the upcoming professional development series, Building the Future, YAP members will be creating events and programs where participants will be meeting other young professionals, industry professionals and community leaders. The series will provide resources, networking and information, and raise awareness about agriculture, introducing children and youth to the opportunities in agriculture, and providing those building blocks for attendees to use in strengthening their futures.

Brown County YAP

Members will learn from local owners and entrepreneurs at the Pasture to Plate event. Participants will attend a farm tour at Buckeye Valley Beef. Throughout the tour, attendees will be able to learn about the reproduction, feeding and processing factors that are invested into the food that is placed on their table. After the tour, they will visit Meranda-Nixon Winery for dinner featuring Buckeye Valley Beef and Meranda-Nixon wine (if of age), then enjoy networking with these companies and enjoy a social time.

Coshocton County YAP

Coshocton County is sponsoring an ATV tour. Participants will travel together as a group to various farm stops, take a tour of the host facility and enjoy lunch. The route will then return to the host farm for a last tour and additional speakers who will explain the role they play in the ag community and why those roles are important. It is vital for YAP members who may be just getting started in agriculture to understand the resources available to them.

Montgomery County YAP

Members host the Ag Safety at the Fair, which highlights the safety challenges farmers face on a daily basis. Participants will meet agriculture industry leaders while visiting ag safety stations, including grain bin safety, first aid/mental health safety, livestock safety, basic tractor/ATV safety and on the road equipment safety. The participants will accomplish tasks or demonstrations and also will learn about potential safety issues that affect the ag industry and community members. Participants that complete the event will receive a dairy industry-inspired prize.

Pike County YAP

Teaching the next generation about careers in agriculture is one of the highlights of the Vo-Ag FFA Career Day event. Students will meet people within the agriculture industry from local colleges who offer ag career classes, as well as members of the Ohio Farm Bureau YAP State Committee. As students visit various stations, they will learn about agribusiness careers and enjoy hands-on sessions on topics like lumber grading, soil sampling, drone usage and welding.

Ross County YAP

Exploring careers and educational opportunities within agriculture is a key aspect of the Careers in Ag Day event. FFA students from area schools will attend the daylong event to learn about job opportunities, local workforce development initiatives and continuing education.

Scioto County YAP

Inspiring 4-H and FFA members to seek educational opportunities in the agriculture industry is one of the many components of the Leadership Camp Out event. Participants will meet older Young Ag Professionals who have careers in agriculture and local YAP leaders actively farming. Students will be introduced to the many types of agriculture careers that are available to them through Wilmington College, The Ohio State University ATI, and Morehead State University, in West Virginia.

Two collegiate Farm Bureau groups earning a $500 grant each. During their Virtual Professional Development Day, students at Ohio State University will host a panel of speakers to learn more about the skills needed to step into the workforce. Wilmington College students will continue to develop an understanding of opportunities within agriculture at their Virtual Professional Development Day.