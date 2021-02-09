Share Facebook

The Great Lakes Fiber Show, an annual Memorial Day Weekend event, has long brought together the Midwest fiber family for two days of sales, competitions, classes and fun. Artists and enthusiasts, teachers and hobbyists, animal owners and vendors, adults and children — everyone has a great time at the Midwest’s premier fiber event.

The 25th Great Lakes Fiber Show is being held May 29 and 30 2021 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Wooster featuring workshops, activities, equipment and fiber vendors, a community spin-in, sheep herding demonstrations, sheep breed displays, open competition for fleece, skeins and handmade garments, and food. Workshop registration opens March 1. There is a special discount for early registration.

For more information visit www.greatlakesfibershow.com Follow the fiber fest on Facebook at Great Lakes Fiber Show.