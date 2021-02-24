Growing the future of agriculture through Give FFA Day

Share Facebook

Individuals in Ohio and across the country will make a difference in the lives of thousands of FFA members by participating in Give FFA Day during National FFA Week.

Ohio’s FFA community will have an opportunity to step up and support FFA and agricultural education through Give FFA Day on Thursday, Feb. 25. Funds raised will support various statewide programming including student award programs, the recruitment and retention of current and future agricultural educators, Ohio FFA Camp, the Ohio FFA officer team program and general activities and initiatives. Donors are able to designate their gift to whichever area matters to them most.

In addition, Sunrise Cooperative, an agricultural and energy cooperative located in Ohio, will match gifts, up to $25,000 total, to the Ohio FFA Foundation to help funds raised make twice the impact. For more than 90 years, the organization has strived to make a difference in students’ lives through agricultural education.

Hannah Everetts, agricultural educator and FFA advisor at Edon High School in Williams County, recognizes that it is through generous supporters that she has been able to continue to share the FFA message.

“Thank you for recognizing that the students in our program matter and that what we do as educators matters in our classroom,” Everetts said. “Thank you, donors. Thank you for all that you do to support our classrooms.”

Those individuals who participate in this annual day of giving will be investing in the future of Ohio FFA members, the FFA organization and agriculture as a whole.

“Give FFA Day is a day of celebrating members by coming together to raise support,” said Jessica Parrish, executive director of the Ohio FFA Foundation. “The FFA’s vision is to develop the next generation of leaders who will change the world. It’s a vision we don’t take lightly and, thankfully, we have a strong support system of people in our state who help make this possible.”

Individuals can join the Give FFA Day movement by giving online on Feb. 25. Gifts can also be mailed to the Ohio FFA Foundation at 717 A East 17th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43211. More information about the day can be found at ohioffa.org/give-ffa-day.