Heritage Cooperative, Inc. offering TruCarbon Program

Heritage Cooperative is now offering growers in Ohio access to TruCarbon, a transformational new carbon program that will help farmers generate and sell carbon credits. As the first and only farmer-driven carbon opportunity, TruCarbon focuses on maximizing farmer value of stewardship practices while maintaining an on-farm profitability focus.

Farmers can begin the information and enrollment process by visiting

https://www.truterraag.com/CarbonSurvey.

TruCarbon is available through a partnership between Heritage Cooperative, Inc. and Truterra, the sustainability business and subsidiary of Land O’Lakes, Inc., one of America’s largest farmer-owned cooperatives. Through Truterra’s best-in-class sustainability data platform, the Truterra Insights Engine, TruCarbon provides farmers a powerful soil health planning suite of tools to help determine what is best for their business while optimizing their fields’ carbon credit potential. TruCarbon also maximizes the value and return for farmers with premium carbon credit value.

“We are excited about the additional revenue opportunity TruCarbon can provide to our members for their stewardship effort,” said Greg Spears, Heritage Cooperative’s Chief Operating Officer. “It is important to us to continue to be part of the sustainability solution.”

Through this partnership, Heritage Cooperative farmers have access to the Truterra Insights Engine, a first-of-its kind technology that allows farmers to gather a different level of data that informs management decisions across an entire farm, acre by acre, tracking changes and improvements in key sustainability factors such as greenhouse gas emissions and soil erosion.

“What’s been the most unexpected piece so far is that we’ve been able to generate new membership and new business with our focus on sustainability,” Trager said.

Today, 62 of their farmers across nearly 100,000 acres utilize the Truterra Insights Engine. For the current offer, participating farmers may receive $20 per ton of carbon with payments this summer for this first tranche of credits. Qualifying farmers may be compensated for carbon sequestration retroactively up to five years based on the soil health practices they adopted in prior growing seasons.

Heritage Cooperative is working with Truterra to bring as much value to farmers aspossible through TruCarbon. That is why Truterra is buying the credit, not the rights to the credit, so farmers can get paid in 2021 and still have future credits to market if they choose. Furthermore, there are no administrative costs associated with this offering.

The best candidates for the current offer are farmers who have adopted certain management practices in the last five years demonstrated to increase soil carbon levels including complete no-till, strip till and continuous soil cover (e.g. cover crops, double-cropping, use of perennials). Priority will be given to fields where a significant change to tillage occurred in 2016 or 2017.

For more information about TruCarbon and how to get involved, visit

https://www.truterraag.com/Carbon.