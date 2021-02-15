Homan Inc. receives State Sales Award at GSI dealer meeting

Share Facebook

Homan Inc was recognized with The Ochres GSI State Sales Award for (State) during the recent GSI Virtual Dealer Event. The award honors the hard work and success that GSI (Grain Systems, Inc.) dealers demonstrate in serving their grain system customers.

A family-owned business, Homan, Inc. has been serving the area as a livestock material handling equipment retailer since the company was founded in 1958. In addition to livestock material handling equipment and grain storage and handling systems, Homan’s also construct animal confinement buildings where they have rapidly moved to the forefront of the industry in this competitive market.

“This award is a reflection of the confidence our clients in western Ohio and eastern Indiana have in Homan Inc.,” said Dale Everman, Vice President of Homan Inc. “We want to thank them for their continued trust in us as a leader in grain systems.”

GSI is a leading global manufacturer of grain bins, grain dryers and material handling equipment, including bucket elevators and conveyors, grain bin sweeps and chain loop systems, sold through a global dealer network.

For more information, contact Homan Inc or visit www.homaninc.com