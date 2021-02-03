Improved genetics?

By Harold Watters, Ohio State University Extension
This is the fun part of my job. I get asked questions or am told I misguided someone and so I do a little field work to investigate what may be the reality. I thank Joe, Nick and Zack at the OSU Western Agricultural Research Station for giving me the space to work, and I think they enjoy the challenge and quest to find answers too.
So once again I ran a trial comparing “older” open pollinated corn genetics to modern corn hybrids. I still use Reid’s yellow dent as a basis for my work because there is so much of that old variety carried through into modern genetics. A chance cross occurred in Ohio at about the time of the Civil War and that accident carries through to today’s genetics and yield improvement.
|WARS 2020 Antique corn trial, for yield and harvest stand.
|Yield
|Stand
|Variety/ hybrid
|bu/A
|thou. Pl/A
|1
|Reid yellow dent 110
|105.7
|21.1
|2
|Green Field 114
|121.4
|15.0
|3
|Krug 95
|95.1
|19.1
|4
|Lancaster Sure Crop 120
|129.7
|22.5
|5
|Rebellion 110
|129.7
|21.0
|6
|modern transgenic hybrid
|228.3
|29.3
|7
|modern hybrid (2) organic
|236.5
|29.2
|8
|Wapsie Valley 85
|114.0
|22.0
|LSD
|19.1
|1.7
|C.V.
|10.8
|6.1
|Prob > F
|1.2285E-11
|1.2863E-11
In the Table, except for item number 6, these are all available and sold as organic corn seed. I was chastised a year or so ago that I was comparing varieties to hybrids, “of course they don’t yield as well.” So we have two modern hybrids here and yes the organic hybrid yielded right with the transgenic hybrid — no significant difference. Many of the organic varieties trace their lineage back to Reid’s yellow dent.