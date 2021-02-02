Markets Test

\n\n Commodity\n \n \n All\n \n Corn\n Soybeans\n Wheat\n Ethanol\n Live Cattle\n Feeder Cattle\n Lean Hogs\n Milk Class III\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n (async function () {\nlet futuresTable;\n let futuresChart;\n \nasync function init(symbol) {\n if (futuresTable) {\n futuresTable.setSymbol(symbol);\n } else {\n futuresTable = await createFuturesTableWidget(symbol);\n }\n }\n init(jQuery('#futures-table-symbol')[0].value);\n jQuery('#futures-table-symbol').on('change', function() {\n init(this.value);\n });\n \n async function createFuturesTableWidget(symbol) {\n window.dtn.futures.createFuturesTableWidget({\n apiKey: "2Cx4UyeZAcFzyayYHbijhCwoMCajXdK9",\n container: "#futures-table-widget",\n symbol: symbol,\n visibleFields: [\n\t"OPEN",\n "HIGH",\n "LOW",\n\t"LAST",\n "CHANGE",\n\t"CLOSE",\n \n ],\n callbacks: {\n async onFutureSelect(tickerSymbol) {\n if (futuresChart) {\n futuresChart.setSymbol(tickerSymbol);\n } else {\n futuresChart = await createFuturesChartWidget(tickerSymbol);\n }\n },\n },\n });\n }\n async function createFuturesChartWidget(symbol) {\n let chart = await window.window.dtn.futures.createFuturesChartWidget({\n apiKey: "2Cx4UyeZAcFzyayYHbijhCwoMCajXdK9",\n container: "#futures-chart-widget",\n symbol,\n });\n return chart;\n }\n })();\n \n