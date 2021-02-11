Share Facebook

Employees with meat cutting skills are in high demand due to the challenges of the 2020 pandemic. To help prepare those interested in food animal processing, Ohio State University Extension meat specialists are offering two-day 2021 Buckeye Fresh Mini Meat Cutting Workshops this spring.

The workshops will provide participants with an understanding of anatomy, muscle myology, cutting guidelines, food safety, meat quality, and the role of government regulated non-meat ingredients (salt, phosphates, nitrates, etc.). The workshops will include hands-on cutting tests to understand the impact of yields on profit margins. The workshops are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and open to those 18 years of age and older with an interest in working in the meat processing industry.

Dates of the workshops are:

• March 26 and 27

• April 9 and 10

• April 23 and 24

• May 7 and 8

• May 21 and 22.

The cost is $125 for both days. The workshops will be held at the Ohio State University Animal Sciences Building Room 111, Indoor Arena, 2029 Fyffe Court, Columbus. Lunches will be catered. For more information or to register contact Lyda Garcia, Extension Meat Specialist, at garcia.625@osu.edu.