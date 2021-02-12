Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Competes in County, District Public Speaking Career Development Events

Share Facebook

Recently the Miami County and District 5 FFA Public Speaking Career Development Events were held. The County competition was held Wednesday, February 3, hosted by the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua. Miami County FFA Chapters participating included Bradford, Covington, Miami East, Milton Union, Newton, and Upper Valley Career Center. The top two speakers in each category advanced to the district competition.



The District 5 FFA Public Speaking Contest was held Wednesday, February 4. It was held virtually and coordinated by Versailles High School. District 5 consists of schools from Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.



FFA members competing in the FFA Creed Speaking Event memorized and recited the FFA Creed and answered questions on their interpretation of the FFA Creed. This contest is open to first year members only. Representing Miami East-MVCTC were Fletcher Harris and Alaina Helsinger. Helsinger placed third in the county. Harris placed second and advanced to the district competition where he placed fifth.



Sumsaar Thapa competed in the Beginning Prepared Speaking Event. She researched, wrote, presented and answered questions on a five to seven-minute speech. Thapa’s speech shared the infrastructure of Nepal. She placed second in the county contest and seventh in the district.



The Extemporaneous Speaking Event members are given an agriculture topic then have 30 minutes to prepare a four to six-minute speech and follow-up answer questions. Representing Miami East-MVCTC was Evan Massie. He placed third in the county competition.



Emma Sutherly competed in the Advanced Prepared Speaking Event. She spoke for six to eight minutes on a goat industry speech that she researched, wrote, presented, and answered questions over. She placed first in the county and seventh in the district.