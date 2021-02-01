Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competes State Biotechnology Competition

Share Facebook

Recently several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter completed an Ohio FFA State Career Development Event. The students learned agriculture industry related information and applied their knowledge to online testing.

The Agricultural Biotechnology team placed 4th in the state and earned a banner for the classroom. They demonstrated their knowledge of research advancement in the agriculture industry, equipment used in a lab, and other biotechnology industry related topics.

The highest placing individuals from Miami East were Lauren Wright, Luke Brunke, Chloe Gump, and Adi Richter. All four placed in the top 30 of the contest.

Additional team members were Kylie Haught, Keira Kirby, Katelynn Dill, Dottie Everett, Isaac Beal, Ashlee Deaton, Syndey Brittain, Jillian Niswonger, Keyara Davis, Sumsaar Thapa, Sera Rush, Kendal Staley, Madison Avey, Alex Fergerson, Trenton Maxson, Megan Gilliland, Matthew Osting, Dustin Winner, Annabelle Penny, Ethan Fine, and Ethan Paulus. There were almost 240 individuals in the competition.