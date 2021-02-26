Miami East-MVCTC FFA competes in Regional FFA Evaluations

Share Facebook

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently competed in the District 5 Evaluations of the Ohio FFA Association held virtually. Several members of the chapter dedicated numerous hours on developing and growing on their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) records to prepare their applications for awards and degrees.

Three 2020-21 Chapter Officers that submitted books for review. Carter Gilbert submitted the Secretary’s Book and earned a gold rating. Paige Pence submitted the Treasurer’s Book and earned a gold rating. Libby Carpenter submitted the Reporter’s Book and earned a gold rating. All three will be recognized at the State FFA Convention in April.

Graduates Elizabeth Bair, Michael Bair, Ethin Bendickson, Luke Gilliland, Savannah Holzen, and Kearsten Kirby applied for the American FFA Degree for their outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience and overall FFA involvement. Their applications were reviewed and will be evaluated at the state evaluations.

Seniors Erin Baker, Sarah Blocher, Carter Gilbert, Jimmy Sutherly, and Seth Wells applied for the State FFA Degree. All applications were reviewed and submitted to the state evaluation for further review.

Several students applied for proficiency awards. These awards recognize outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience programs in their respective area of specialty. All applications were reviewed and advanced to state evaluation.

Carter Gilbert applied in the area of Service Learning for his time spent conducting a community-wide Easter Egg Hunt in the spring of 2020.

In the area of Goat Production Emma Sutherly and Samuel Sutherly each applied. In partnership, Emma and Samuel operate Team Sutherly Show Goats where they raise and market goats.

Lauren Wright applied in the area of Vegetable Production for her business of Wright’s Sweet Corn and production of corn from 1 acre of land.

Students will now await review at the state evaluation. If selected as one of the top four in the state the student will be interviewed in March and awards announced at the State FFA Convention in April.