Miami East-MVCTC FFA Competes in State Competition

Recently, the junior and senior FFA members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the Ohio FFA Grain Merchandising Career Development Event of Grain Merchandising.



The Grain Merchandising event consisted of an online test which evaluated participant’s knowledge of grain merchandising options for farmers and past and current grain marketing trends.



The team placed 3rd out over 40 teams in the state. Team members were Lauren Wright, Isabella Waite, Samuel Sutherly, and Gretchen Stevens. The team earned a banner for the Miami East Agriculture Classroom. The highest individual from Miami East was Lauren Wright. Lauren was the first place individual in the state out of 303 individuals.

Members taking the test were Lauren Wright, Isabella Waite, Samuel Sutherly, Gretchen Stevens, Rylee Puthoff, Libby Carpenter, Seth Wells, Sarah Blocher, Katie Larson, Anthony Putnam, Evan Massie, Erin Baker, Paige Pence, Brayden Ingle, Makayla Brittain, Morgan Nosker, Leann Vernon, Anna Broerman, Meadow Powers, Adam Bensman, Carter Gilbert, Kaitlyn Roop, Chloe Gump, Jimmy Sutherly and Emma Sutherly.