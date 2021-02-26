Miami East-MVCTC FFA Members at Agricultural Sales Competition

Recently several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the District 5 FFA Agricultural Sales Career Development Event hosted virtually by Houston High School.

The Agricultural Sales team consisted of Isaac Beal, Ashlee Deaton, Megan Gilliland, and Thomas Wallace. The team members each completed a test on agricultural sales, prepared a team sales presentation, and demonstrated their ability to sell an agricultural product.  

Megan Gilliland was the highest placing individual from Miami East. The team placed eighth out of 12 teams.  

