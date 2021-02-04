Northeast Counties buying Local Directory opportunities

Share Facebook

The directories will be distributed at all of the Farm Bureau events throughout the year in each of the counties, including county fairs, annual meetings, trade shows, health fairs, and more. The directory will also be available online and will be mailed to approximately 4,000 Farm Bureau member families in Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull Counties.

Goods and services listings

Farm Bureau members in Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull Counties can list their goods and services in the directory. The first three categories are FREE and additional categories are $5 each. These listings are for Farm Bureau members only.

Paid advertising spaces

These advertisements provide additional space to promote your business and are available in quarter page increments (¼ page, ½ page, or full page). Ad space is limited and will be accepted on a first-come, first served basis. You do not need to be a Farm Bureau member for paid advertising, however, Farm Bureau members save at least $100.

Member benefit

As part of the benefit of being a Farm Bureau member in Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, or Trumbull Counties, the organization offers its members national, state, and local discount programs. At the national and state level the discounts include hotel savings, equipment discounts, etc.

At the local level, Farm Bureau members can receive discounts and other benefits from local restaurants, stores, theaters, events, businesses, and more. The benefits are redeemable when members present their current Farm Bureau membership card. We are currently expanding our local member benefits program and are inviting you to participate by offering a local member benefit to Farm Bureau Members from your business. Some businesses offer a discount off of every purchase ranging from 5% up to 30%. Others offer a buy-one, get-one program, or other promotion. You set the benefit you are comfortable offering, we will promote your business and the member benefit provide. There is no additional cost to participate.

Please contact the Northeast Counties Farm Bureau office with any questions at 440.426.2195. You can also complete your listing online at: http://bit.ly/2021BuyingLocal. We look forward to working with you and meeting our member’s needs in 2021. In order to be included, all information and payments are due to the Farm Bureau office by April 9, 2021. Contact Mandy Orahood at 440-426-2195 or nefarmbu@ofbf.org with questions.