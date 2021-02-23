Northwestern FFA has a Successful Sausage Sale this Year

Share Facebook

By Jadeyn Berry, chapter reporter

The Northwestern FFA Chapter has had another successful year selling sausage. On Saturday, Jan. 30, members gathered at Heffelfinger Meats Inc. to make the sausage. Along with several community members such as Dan Fulk, Erica Baier, Brian Bowers, Ken Burrer, Lynn Bridenstine, and Brad Stull, alumni such as Becca Harbaugh, Rachelle Coffman, Debbie Eberly, Phil Eberly, Tyler Bowers, Kaitlyn Praisler, teachers such as Mr. Myers and Ms. Fincham and members such as Jadeyn Berry, Melanie Imhoff, and Desi Smith helped with making sausage.

The chapter would like to extend their gratitude to Rick Heffelfinger and HMI for supporting the chapter with this fundraiser. This year the chapter sold a little more than 3,230 pounds of sausage. Northwestern FFA would like to thank the community for their support during this fundraiser, as well as those who came and helped with making the sausage.