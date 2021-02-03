OABA Safety Day

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Join the Ohio AgriBusiness Association Feb. 3, for Safety & Risk Management Day, included in the Industry Conference registration. Details on the day’s sessions are available under the Feb. 3 – Safety Day tab in the Agenda. We’ll hear from Matt Beal and Ryan King, Ohio Department of Agriculture; Kim Nelson, OSHA; Marlene Eick; and Steve Davis and Nate Boerger, ABIS/JH Ward – Assured Partners.

The Industry Conference is available on demand until April 30. To access on-demand content, navigate to the session’s description and click the on-demand link. On-demand allows you to see sessions you missed, or re-experience the sessions you loved. You may also earn the associated CCA credit by scanning the QR code upon completion of the video.

Finally, please take time to complete the brief Industry Conference Evaluation on the event platform. With a new event format, your feedback is more important than ever. We ask that you complete the “Event Evaluation” at the top of the page, as well as evaluations for any sessions you attended. To access the Conference Evaluation, click the “Evaluation” button on the event platform or use this link: app.resultsathand.com/oaba2021#context/1293/mini/evaluation, then navigate to the appropriate survey from the list available.