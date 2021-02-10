Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 10, 2021

Share Facebook

No change in our forecast this morning. Plenty of clouds around today and tomorrow and those clouds will trigger some light snow and flurries. We expect 80% coverage today with a coating to an inch, and then tomorrow, light snow lingers over parts of the state giving an additional coating to 1″ with 50% coverage. The snow is more of a nuisance than anything else. Temps remain below normal.

We put together a fairly dry and nice day Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Saturday a system moves across the upper Midwest and great lakes. This will keep clouds top of mind over the northern half of the state, and we will see some snow too in those areas. Totals can be from a coating to perhaps 3″. However, the best snows from the event stay north into Ontario the way things look right now. From I-70 southward, we should see a mix of clouds and sun. Sunday features plenty of sun for valentines day, but we are keeping an eye out for lake effect snow in far NE Ohio. We start with sun on Monday, but clouds will be on the increase, particularly in the afternoon.

A strong system lifts into the eastern corn belt Monday night through Tuesday. This system comes into a cold air mass and has the potential to produce significant snow accumulations. However, track is still uncertain. Liquid equivalent precipitation from the system will be .25″-1″ with coverage at 100% of the state. The map below shows current thoughts on liquid equivalent for the system. This likely will be all snow…but totals and placement will evolve with the storm as we get closer to the event.

Much colder air returns behind the system for the balance of the week. We wont rule out scattered light snow and flurries lingering on Wednesday, but should be dry next Thursday and Friday. Temps stay well below normal. In fact, we finish the 10 day period with temps below freezing, and we likely do not break that streak of sub freezing temps until later on past the 21st or 22nd.