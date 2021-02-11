Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 11, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mostly dry weather today, tomorrow and the weekend over a majority of the state. Today we see some lingering light snow and flurry action over far southern OH, but that will not be an issue for many at all…even the flurry action is minor. WE see clouds mixing with sun today. Tomorrow turns out partly to mostly sunny statewide. Saturday a system moving through WI and MI may drag a few clouds into far NW OH, and then some minor moisture tracks across far southern Ohio. However, the rest of the state in the band in the middle just sees clouds but no precipitation. Valentines day Sunday should be sunny to partly cloudy as well. If it weren’t so doggone cold…this would actually be a decent stretch of weather!

Clouds increase on Monday. We still are on track for a significant storm complex to move through OH overnight Monday night through Tuesday. Liquid equivalent precipitation remains in our previous .25″-1.25″ range (see below), and we still believe that most of it will be snow. Expect our official snow totals tomorrow, but for now we will reiterate that they will be significant. And, we expect 100% coverage.

Wednesday turns out partly sunny, but colder. Thursday a secondary wave of light moisture moves across OH from the southwest, triggering a coating to an inch or two of snow. This turns into a bigger system on a second wave of moisture from the mid Mississippi valley. Snow from Thursday overnight through next Friday could be significant once again, as liquid equivalent of the system shows at least .25″-.5″ of water.

Cold but dry for the weekend, Saturday the 20th and Sunday the 21st. High pressure will be in control and we see sunshine. A look forward suggests that we see temps moderate the week of the 22nd (finally), but only back to near normal.