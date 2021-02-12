Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 12, 2021

Share Facebook

A very active winter pattern has taken shape and we are releasing our snow totals thoughts this morning for what could be a very snowy week for all of Ohio. We see 3 systems putting Ohio directly in the crosshairs between now and next Friday evening. 3 systems in 7 days, and potentially a lot of snow for some areas. Here is the breakdown .

Today does not look to bad overall. WE see a mix of clouds and sun. While temps stay chilly, we have no new precipitation and winds are not overly dramatic. Clouds will start to build overnight. Tomorrow, scattered snow showers move across the state. Overall, we look for 1-3″of snow accumulation with coverage at 80% of the state. The southern half o the state may see only a coating to an inch, but pretty much everybody sees some flakes at some point tomorrow. Valentines day on Sunday turns out mostly sunny, but (and we really don’t have to say this) cold! Clouds start to build again overnight Sunday night.

System number two moves through in two waves Monday and Tuesday. The first wave Monday is not all that impressive, but overnight Monday night through Tuesday, more significant moisture moves in. Cold air is already here…so we are looking at all snow. Snow totals for Monday-Tuesday combined will run from 2-8″, with 95% coverage. The map below shows spread of the snow from this system. We follow that up with a partly sunny and dry Wednesday.

Our third and final system of this active pattern slams the state Thursday and Friday of next week. Snows can run from 1-10″ with coverage at 100%. The heaviest snows again will be in southern OH. Behind that event, we are mostly sunny for next Saturday, and Sunday partly sunny skies are here. The biggest headline as we finish the 10 day period will be that finally, we see temps easing a bit. Next Sunday we will not be as cold. We may not break freezing, but we will not be as dramatically below normal as what we will have been the previous 2 and a half weeks (by the time we get there). We are seeing signs that the moderating airmass may continue to gather strength through the week of the 22nd.

We have high confidence in totals and placements of the first two systems we have discussed here. There has been good model agreement and good data consistency. We even have high confidence that the third system will come together…but track is where we could see some wiggle room, and will have to reevaluate next week. But…just looking at the three systems as we see them this morning…some parts of southern or even central OH could be looking at combined snow totals the next 7 days at nearly 20″. So, bundle up and buckle up. It has the potential to be a wild ride.