Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 16, 2021

The worst is done, but we will still see some scattered light snow and flurry action linger today, especially in east and northeastern areas. Additional accumulations from here forward will be relatively minor, and western areas will likely see some clouds break for sun before the day is through. We turn out partly sunny tomorrow, but stay chilly for the next few days. Breezy conditions at times today will mean we have to keep an eye out for blowing snow.

Overnight tomorrow night we have a quick moving skiff of snow coming through. Areas from I-70 north can see a coating to an inch or snow out of light action and flurries. But, then we start off Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. Clouds increase Thursday afternoon.

Overnight Thursday night and Friday we have our second significant system coming through the region. We can pick up 2″-6″ out of this wave to end the week, and we see 100% coverage. The map below shows Thursday night-Friday snow potential.

Partly sunny skies in here for Saturday, then Sunday clouds increase again. Snow is back late Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, bringing a coating to 3″ to about 70% of Ohio. Then we see a mix of clouds and sun for Monday Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday we finally see significant temperature moderation and we can actually be above normal those days. This will feed some chances for light rain over Ohio Thursday, but only a few hundredths to a tenth or two, and coverage at 40%. But, it will be our first hit at warming in almost 3 weeks by that time. However, lurking off to the northwest is another batch of cold air, looking to move in out of WI/MI/northeast IA to finish next week, so we are watching that closely. Still, even if that cold air makes it here, we are not heading back ot the deep freeze that we still find ourselves in today.