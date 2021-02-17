Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 17, 2021

Share Facebook

Our forecast has improved a bit, in that our next frontal boundary continues to track farther south and east, limiting our potential for another round of big snow. Good news indeed. Today will turn out partly sunny over most of Ohio as high pressure takes its own sweet time moving through. Now, that means we will see some chilly temps still across the region, but we should also see some sun.

That next front will affect only far south and southeast parts of Ohio overnight tonight through tomorrow, and again tomorrow night through through Friday mid morning. The heaviest precipitation stays south over KY, TN, WV, but clouds and a few light flurries can impact far southern and southeast counties in OH for those times mentioned. The rest of the state just sees a mix of clouds and sun, and we stay cold. Everyone clears out Friday afternoon.

The weekend starts sunny, and then clouds build Sunday afternoon. Around midnight Sunday night, our next system arrives and will have potential for 100% coverage through Monday. This system will come into already established cold air, so we are talking snow potential again. Our initial early read on this points to 1″-5″ over 95% of the state. However, this is way early and there is plenty of time to see the track of the low change course. So, we continue to watch, but it looks like one more round of at least light snow is possible. for the entire state. Very, very early look is below.

Behind that system, we will have to deal with some strong north flow and perhaps some lake effect snow for next Tuesday, and then we clear out for Wednesday, with just a mix of clouds and sun. Temps jump quite impressively next Wednesday and we will be above normal for the first time in a long time. We could put together some decent snow melt at midweek. But, Cold air comes racing back in to finish the week Thursday and Friday. With the cold air return, we wont rule out a few sprinkles or flurries, but likely just see clouds.