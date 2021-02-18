Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 18, 2021

Share Facebook

Plenty of clouds over Ohio today as a little bit of moisture moves through the state. We are actually going to have to increase precipitation totals in far north central and northeast Ohio, due to lake enhancement of this little wave. Outside of those areas, though, precipitation today will be pretty limited, with snow accumulations minor to non-existent…a fresh coating to at most an inch. Northeast and north central Ohio can see 1-3″of lake effect snow.

Tomorrow turns out partly sunny, but still chilly…same story for Saturday. Sunday starts with sun but clouds increase in the afternoon and evening.

Snow is back after midnight Sunday night and goes through Monday mid morning. We can see 1-4″ of snow potential out of this wave, with 90% coverage. The map below shows updated thinking, although we will release a final forecast for this event tomorrow morning. We are confident that a bit of snow works through most of the state.

Behind that system, we clear out Monday afternoon, and we are not as cold. Tuesday through Friday we see temps moderate and will spend a day or two actually above normal. We cant rule out hit and miss light showers for Tuesday and Thursday, but we are talking about RAIN showers, rather than snow, especially Thursday. Moisture totals are limited to a few hundredths over no more than 40% of Ohio, but it will be liquid. That, combined with the rising temps next week should promote a good start to snow melt, and conditions could get sloppy rather quickly. Bigger rains are likely with a frontal passage on Saturday that has potential for .2″-.6″ rain totals over 90% of Ohio.