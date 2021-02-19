Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 19, 2021

Share Facebook

Partly sunny skies over the state today, but we stay cold. Mostly sunny skies will be in tomorrow and while we stay chilly, we at least should be warmer than today. Sun starts Sunday, but clouds build through the afternoon and evening.

Our next round of moisture comes through after midnight Sunday night through Monday midday. We still will be cold enough for wet snow, and we expect 1″-4″ over 80% of Ohio. Later Monday afternoon clouds break, but additional clearing is not likely until overnight Monday night.

We expect a mix of clouds and sun the rest of the week. The only threat of moisture we are watching for the rest of the week comes overnight Thursday night into Friday. There we have a streak of moisture mostly staying to our north over MI and into Ontario, and then a streak farther south in KY, TN and WV, which can stretch into southern Ohio. However, the current track of this disturbance suggests we mostly miss the moisture. Time will tel. The rest of the week will feature moderating temps to go along with the mixed clouds and sun. Temps could even be slightly above normal a day or two in there.

Next weekend we see sunshine dominate with dry weather to finish the month. We look for that dry pattern to continue into early march as well.