Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 2, 2021

No major changes in the forecast this morning, as we are pretty locked into a major pattern change toward the end of the week. Our first true arctic outbreak of the season will be here to finish the week and start next week.

Today we will still be dealing with some clouds and light snow activity over the central and eastern part of the state to start the day, but that will diminish quickly. Farther west, we see sun that will spread over the state by this afternoon. While we stay chilly because of strong north flow, we will see steady improvement in our weather pattern through the day. Tomorrow will turn out partly to mostly sunny and will not be as cold.

Thursday starts with sun, but clouds begin to increase in the afternoon. Overnight we see precipitation set in. There is high potential for at least some rain in southern OH, but with the onset of moisture being delayed until after sunset, there is better potential for snow. Right now I think we need to keep potential for total liquid equivalent precipitation at .25″-.5″, but know that some or even a majority fo that could have a snow component. WE will update in the days ahead. Behind it cold air rushes in for Friday, and we will have plenty of clouds.

Saturday may start with sun, but clouds quickly dominate again. Another front comes through overnight Saturday night through Sunday. This time, cold air is already here, so we are looking at a fully snow event. Initial looks at the system project 2″-6″ potential, with 100% coverage. But, available moisture will be the key. In a cold air mass, we often times just don’t see moisture holding on as long, so we are looking for the snow potential to likely decrease as we get closer to the event…but time will tell.

Likely the biggest story of the entire forecast revolves around what comes behind that Sunday front. Arctic air is on the move and we will see temps drop to well below normal levels. We believe the region will be looking at back to back to back nights of near or below zero temps with daytime highs at least 20 degrees below normal for Monday Tuesday and Wednesday. The map below shows morning lows Tuesday morning. Later in the week the cold eases just a bit, but we still will stay below normal. We cant rule out minor snows over OH next Tuesday and Wednesday in that cold air mass as a system passes by to our south. Amounts’ may not be huge, but we cant rule out snow. This will be the coldest air of the season by far. Bundle up.