Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 22, 2021

A little light snow across Ohio today. Precipitation developed overnight and will linger through most of the day, depending on where you are at. Snow will be done by midday over the western third to western half of the state, while it takes through mid to late afternoon to likely clear far eastern locations. All told, when including what started falling overnight, we should end up with 1-3″ over about 80% of Ohio from this event.

Tomorrow another fast moving wave of moisture moves out of WI across MI and into Ontario. While this does not have a direct hit on Ohio, we likely will see clouds over the northern half of the state through your Tuesday, while partly sunny skies emerge down south. We cant rule out sprinkles r wet flurries in those northern areas, but really the only area where we really think the chances are anything to mention will be in NE Ohio, where we can get some interaction off of Lake Erie. Temps will be milder by a few degrees tomorrow.

Wednesday turns out partly sunny and mild. Then colder air tries to sag back in to most areas through Thursday and Friday. Temps will stay near normal, but will not be as warm as what we see for Thursday. We should see partly to mostly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday, but clouds will be on the increase for Friday late afternoon and evening.

A frontal boundary brings rain chances to Ohio Saturday, especially for the afternoon and evening. First glance suggests .1″-.6″ with 80% coverage. But, we are looking at all liquid, for the event. The map below shows rain potential from this system. Partly sunny skies return for Sunday.

Next week Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, but clouds increase Tuesday. Rain is back Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with rain totals of .1″-.5″, but coverage at 60%. The rest of next week (Wednesday afternoon forward) should be mostly dry with clouds and sun, and near normal temps.