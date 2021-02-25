Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 25, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cooler but drier weather settles in over Ohio today. A weak cool front slid through overnight last night. We will see partly to mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow, with temps closer to normal.

Clouds bring rain showers overnight tomorrow night through early afternoon Saturday. Rain totals from that little wave are not that impressive, but will run from a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 80%. We clear out over most of the state Saturday afternoon and evening, leading to a partly sunny day Sunday. However, over the southern third of the state those clouds do not break, and we have to allow for a second batch of showers for Sunday that may add up to another .25″ of total moisture.

We look for a mix of clouds and sun for Monday and early Tuesday, with clouds increasing again late Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers move through Tuesday overnight and the first half of Wednesday, giving .1″-.5″ over 80% of the state. Behind that we go much drier. In fact, we see partly to mostly sunny skies from Wednesday afternoon on through the entire weekend. Zooming out for a larger view, we actually can report that 90% of the entire country will be precipitation free for that period late next week, and the lack of any significant fronts in the “pipeline” point us toward a dry start to the extended 11-15 day forecast window as well. We may see the dry pattern stretch from the second half of next week through mid week the following week. This will continue to promote good evaporation and dry down, and will not allow for wholesale recharging of soil moisture in the driest areas. The map below shows total precipitation potential thorugh the end of next weekend.