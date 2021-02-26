Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 26, 2021

Share Facebook

Not a bad Friday for us as we see partly to mostly sunny skies across most of Ohio. Temps will be on the cool side again, but with the sunshine, especially this morning and midday, we still feel quite comfortable for late February. High pressure will remain in control this morning but will be pushing away to the east through the afternoon allowing more south winds to develop.

Clouds thicken tonight, and we expect scattered light sprinkles and showers to be around through at least midday tomorrow. Rain totals will be inconsequential from this first round, a few hundredths to no more than .1″ and coverage at 60%. We should turn out partly sunny this afternoon and also will see temps climb quickly to above normal levels. Clouds increase again overnight tomorrow night with rain developing first after midnight in far southern OH. Then the moisture spreads north. We see areas from I-70 south picking up .1″-1″ of rain potential Sunday, while areas north of I-70 see a lot of clouds but nothing more than scattered sprinkles or very light showers…a few hundredths at best. Still, it will be a damp to wet day in most parts of the state.

Monday and Tuesday turn out partly sunny with temps normal to above normal. Overnight Tuesday through Wednesday midday we see another front bringing rain potential of .1″-.5″ with coverage at 85% of Ohio. This will be a nice gentle rain in most areas.

We follow that frontal complex with dramatically colder air to finish the week Thursday through Saturday. Temps will be below normal. In the cold air mass there looks to be a little instability and we may wring out some lingering moisture. So, while we overall are looking for a move to a drier pattern, we will not rule out potential for sloppy wet snow flakes either next Thursday or Friday at this point. Available moisture is not spectacular, so we don’t expect much. But we cant rule it out yet either. Saturday should be dry, but chilly.

WE finish the 10 day period next Sunday, the 7th, with south flow and warm air reasserting itself. The pattern looks dry, devoid of any fronts at all over almost the entire country at that point. Well above normal temps are taking control of the plains and western US the second half of next week and we look for that warmer air to slide directly east, That means we not only finish our 10 day forecast window warmer and dry, but likely see that pattern continue through at least the first half of the extended 11-16 day period, and perhaps all the way through mid March. Time will tell. The map below shows combined 10 day rain totals over the state. The higher totals in southern Ohio are largely a product of rains from 2 days from now, on Sunday.