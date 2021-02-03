Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 3, 2021

Share Facebook

A nice day over Ohio today, as we see a large amount of sunshine and the return of some south flow. That latter will allow today to be “not as cold” as the past few days. Tomorrow will also be milder, ahead of our next frontal boundary that arrives tomorrow night.

With that front, rain moves in to Ohio first in the evening. Then as cold air comes in overnight, we will see a change over to wet snow. We are not concerned about major accumulations at this time. Total liquid equivalent precipitation will be from .1″-.5″,which is a little lower on the bottom end than our previous forecast. We think some of that will be rain in all areas at the outset, but with the timing of this event at night and with the cold air coming fast, all areas likely see a change over to snow too. We expect no more than a coating to an inch over 70% of Ohio. Precipitation is done shortly after sunrise Friday, and we should see clouds try and break up a bit by mid to late afternoon. However, we also will see much colder air in for Friday.

That cold air stays for Saturday. Any sun Saturday morning will be followed by increasing clouds. Another quick moving system moves across the region Saturday night through Sunday midday and will produce snow. The biggest snow potential right now looks to stay just to our west and north. However, we will still keep potential of 2″-6″ in our forecast for the time being, since we are still 5 days from the event…and we do not see enough change in data yet to warrant a big change in forecast. If what we are seeing this morning holds into tomorrow, we will revise those snow totals down, though, so stay tuned.

Arctic air continues to be the main talking point of our forecast. Behind the Sunday frontal passage, we see a reinforcing shot of cold air that takes temps to near or below zero levels early next week. A new look at the later part of the week suggests we keep that arctic air in play longer, as we are lowering our temps for Thursday and Friday as well. This will be the coldest multi day stretch in parts of the state since 2018, if everything stays on the track we see right now. The map below shows next weeks temps (Sunday through Saturday) vs. normal.