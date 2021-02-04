Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 4, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cold air is on the cusp of running roughshod over Ohio. We stave it off one more day – today – but then see winter’s cold temp fury unleased here. In addition to the cold, which we have been talking up for quite some time, we are also bringing a little more of an active precipitation pattern into our forecast this morning, as we look through the next 10 days.

Today, clouds will be in the increase, especially this afternoon. Precipitation likely waits until closer to sunset to push into western tier Ohio counties. But from there the moisture continues to work over the state through the overnight into tomorrow morning. We still think that the majority of the moisture will come as snow, but minor accumulations. Rain can be a part of the action over the southern third to quarter of the state, at least at the outset, but with the bulk of the moisture coming overnight, wet snow will be in there too. Snow totals will be nothing more than a coating to an inch or two in most areas, but we have to allow for some 1-4″ totals in NW Ohio by the time we wake up tomorrow morning. The map below shows snow potential tonight through tomorrow morning.

We are much colder from tomorrow all the way through next week. Temps will struggle to get much out of the single digits and teens for highs, and we will be near or below zero on multiple occasions in that period for overnight lows. Reinforcing shots of cold air come in late in the weekend and early next week.

Back to the more active precipitation pattern…WE stay mostly dry for tomorrow and Saturday, but Saturday overnight through Sunday we have another wave of snow coming up from the southwest. Admittedly we see the best snow potential a little farther west into IN, but we wont rule out a coating to an inch or two here with 60% coverage. Then after a short break, we have another surge of moisture for Monday night through Tuesday. That system is showing potential for both rain (central and southern OH) and snow (northern areas). Track of the low will be very important, but we look for 90% coverage of liquid equivalent precipitation of .25″-.75″, and where snow falls in the north, we have to be open to some significant accumulations, if the track is just right. Behind that system, we have snow back for Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a coating to an inch or two possible again, coverage 50%.

Generally, in this more active outlook, we are missing the worst of the action, as the tracks of the most moisture laden lows are off to our north and west. However, tracks on those systems early next week are far from set, so we are watching this set up closely.

By the time we get to next Thursday and Friday, finally we can expect high pressure to settle in. Now, it will still be arctic high pressure, meaning we are not breaking out of any cold snap yet, but we will see drier and likely a sunnier finish to the week. Expect cold air to hold through next weekend as well, and into the 3rd week of February.